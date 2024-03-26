Total Energies bolsters energy operations with acquisition of Keune Energy, offshore wind project agreement

(MENAFN) French energy giant Total Energies has taken significant steps to bolster its energy operations with two strategic moves: the acquisition of German company Keune Energy and a partnership agreement with Danish renewable energy firm European Energy A/S for offshore wind projects in Scandinavia.



Total Energies announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the entire capital of Keune Energy, a leading German company specializing in batteries and energy storage technology. The acquisition, aimed at advancing Total Energies' integrated energy activities, involves an initial payment of 90 million euros ($98.2 million), with additional payments contingent upon meeting specific development targets. Stefan Michel, President of Total Energies Gas and Renewable Energy, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, emphasizing its potential to accelerate the company's energy operations in Germany. Michel also noted that the acquisition, pending approval from regulatory authorities, aligns with Total Energies' goal of achieving a 12 percent profit rate on average capital utilized by 2028 in the sector.



In addition to the acquisition, Total Energies inked a partnership agreement with European Energy A/S, a Danish renewable energy company, to collaborate on offshore wind projects in Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. This agreement underscores Total Energies' commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio and capitalizing on the growing offshore wind market in Northern Europe. By joining forces with European Energy A/S, Total Energies aims to leverage its expertise and resources to drive forward the development of offshore wind projects in the region, contributing to the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.



These strategic initiatives mark significant milestones in Total Energies' efforts to strengthen its position in the global energy landscape and advance its transition towards a low-carbon future. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships, Total Energies continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving positive change in the energy sector while delivering long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

MENAFN26032024000045015682ID1108021916