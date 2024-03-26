AIFF President Congratulates Sunil Chhetri On His 150Th International Match

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Tuesday met Sunil Chhetri at the men's national team hotel here and congratulated the skipper on his 150th appearance for the senior team.

AIFF president also presented Chhetri with a jersey signed by all players and staff members of the current squad.

"Sunil playing his 150th match today is a monumental achievement in Indian Football and I feel proud to be a witness to that. I told the captain that the entire football fraternity feels proud about his reaching this remarkable landmark.

"As I told Sunil, to make this proud and unique moment even more memorable, India should be able to pull off a victory in the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan. It would be a historic occasion, not only for Sunil but for all of us, who want Indian football to progress at a rapid pace," Chaubey told the-aiff.

Chhetri thanked the AIFF chief for his gesture and said he and his teammates will do everything to take the Indian team to the third round of the current World Cup qualifiers.