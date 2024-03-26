Alleged China-linked cyberattacks target Electoral Commission, British lawmakers

(MENAFN) In a parliamentary address on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden revealed that entities associated with the Chinese government were implicated in two "malicious" cyber campaigns aimed at the Electoral Commission and British lawmakers. The announcement came amidst heightened tensions between the UK and China, as Dowden accused Beijing-linked organizations of targeting key pillars of British democracy.



The British Electoral Commission, responsible for overseeing elections, disclosed that it fell victim to a cyber intrusion over a year prior, though refrained from explicitly naming China. The attack, described as originating from "hostile parties," breached the Commission's system, granting unauthorized access to servers housing electoral records. These records reportedly encompassed data pertaining to approximately 40 million voters, raising concerns about the integrity and security of the electoral process.



The revelation underscores the growing prevalence of cyber threats against democratic institutions worldwide, with state-sponsored actors allegedly seeking to undermine the integrity of electoral processes. Despite the denial from Beijing regarding involvement in the cyber attacks, the accusations from the British government fuel apprehensions over foreign interference in domestic affairs, prompting calls for heightened cybersecurity measures and diplomatic responses to safeguard democratic institutions.

