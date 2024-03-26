SWIFT plans new platform to integrate central bank cryptocurrencies with global financial system

(MENAFN) The Global Interbank Financial Telecommunications Society (SWIFT) is gearing up to introduce a groundbreaking platform within the next one to two years, aimed at facilitating the integration of digital currencies issued by central banks into the existing financial infrastructure. This move represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) ecosystem, given SWIFT's pivotal role in facilitating international banking transactions.



The initiative comes at a time when approximately 90 percent of the world's central banks are actively exploring the possibility of issuing digital versions of their respective currencies. Motivated by the desire to keep pace with the rapid advancements in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, central banks are increasingly recognizing the need to embrace digital currencies, albeit encountering various technological challenges along the way.



Nick Kerrigan, head of innovation at SWIFT, underscored the magnitude of the organization's latest endeavor, highlighting its extensive six-month trial period involving a diverse consortium of 38 members comprising central banks, commercial banks, and settlement platforms. This collaborative effort stands out as one of the most extensive global initiatives in the realm of central bank digital currencies and "tokenized" assets to date, reflecting the growing momentum and collective commitment towards exploring innovative solutions in the digital currency space.



As central banks navigate the complexities of digitizing their currencies, initiatives such as SWIFT's new platform hold immense promise in bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the burgeoning realm of digital assets. By fostering interoperability and seamless integration, such initiatives are poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future landscape of global finance, ushering in a new era of digital transformation and financial innovation.

