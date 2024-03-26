Alleged cyberattacks from Beijing target British democratic institutions

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement on Monday, the British government accused organizations associated with Beijing of orchestrating two "malicious" electronic campaigns targeting the Electoral Commission and British parliamentarians. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden delivered the revelation in a speech to Parliament, stating unequivocally, "I can confirm that entities linked to the Chinese regime are responsible for two malicious cyber-attacks that targeted our democratic institutions and our representatives."



The accusation comes amidst heightened tensions between the UK and China, with Beijing promptly denying any involvement in the alleged cyber-attacks. The gravity of the situation was underscored by Dowden's assertion, implicating Chinese-linked entities in deliberate attempts to undermine British democratic processes.



The British Electoral Commission, responsible for overseeing elections in the United Kingdom, disclosed that it had fallen victim to a cyber-attack by "hostile parties." Although the Commission refrained from explicitly naming China, it acknowledged the breach, revealing that unauthorized actors had gained access to its systems over a year ago.



The revelation of these cyber-attacks highlights the growing concern over foreign interference in democratic institutions, with the British government signaling its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. As allegations and denials unfold, the incident underscores the evolving landscape of cyber threats and the imperative for robust cybersecurity measures to protect democratic norms and institutions.

