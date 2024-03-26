Concerns grow in Europe, US about Chinese dominance in EVs market

(MENAFN) In recent years, Europe has been increasingly cognizant of the looming threat posed by what they perceive as "Chinese dominance" in the electric car industry. This concern has been articulated prominently by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who highlighted the issue in her State of the Union address last year. Central to these concerns is the notion that Beijing is saturating global markets with electric vehicles at seemingly low prices.



European officials argue that these prices are not reflective of true market dynamics but are instead artificially suppressed due to substantial government support provided by Beijing to its domestic electric car sector. This interventionist approach by the Chinese government has raised alarms in Europe, as it is seen as undercutting the competitiveness of Western companies operating in the same industry. The fear is that this could potentially erode the market share of European electric car manufacturers, posing a significant economic challenge for the West.



To address these concerns, the European Union has initiated an investigation into the electric car industry, aiming to scrutinize the practices contributing to the perceived imbalance. Among the proposed measures is the consideration of increasing tariffs on Chinese car imports, which currently face a 10 percent tax within the European market. Such a move reflects a growing sentiment within Europe to protect its domestic industries from what is perceived as unfair competition.



Similar sentiments are echoed across the Atlantic in the United States, where pressure groups like the American Manufacturing Alliance are actively lobbying the US administration to take decisive action against what they view as the influx of Chinese electric cars. According to a spokesperson for the coalition, the proliferation of these vehicles is wreaking havoc on many American companies operating in the same sector, prompting calls for stricter regulations or tariffs to level the playing field.



Overall, the escalating concerns in both Europe and the United States underscore the growing apprehension over the perceived dominance of Chinese electric cars and the broader implications this phenomenon may have on Western economies and industries.

