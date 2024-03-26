PBOC injects liquidity into banking system

(MENAFN) The People's Bank of China (PBOC) initiated the new trading week by injecting 50 billion yuan (equivalent to USD7.04 billion) into the banking system through a 7-day reverse repurchase operation at an interest rate of 1.8 percent. This move, aimed at bolstering liquidity levels within the banking system, was announced in a statement by the central bank, as reported by the New China News Agency. Reverse repurchase operations involve the central bank purchasing securities from commercial banks through a bidding process, with an agreement to repurchase them at a later date.



The injection of liquidity by the PBOC reflects the central bank's proactive measures to maintain stability and support economic activities amidst evolving market conditions. By providing additional liquidity to banks, the PBOC seeks to ensure that financial institutions have sufficient funds to meet their operational and lending requirements, thereby fostering liquidity and stability within the banking sector.



Meanwhile, in the foreign exchange market, the price of the Chinese yuan saw a marginal uptick against the US dollar. Chinese regulations permit the yuan to fluctuate within a designated band of 2 percent above or below the central bank's reference rate on a daily basis in the spot foreign exchange market. The limited increase in the yuan's value against the dollar suggests a relatively stable exchange rate environment following the PBOC's liquidity injection.



Overall, the PBOC's decision to inject liquidity into the banking system underscores its commitment to maintaining financial stability and supporting economic growth. By implementing targeted monetary policy measures, such as reverse repurchase operations, the central bank aims to mitigate liquidity risks and promote the efficient functioning of the financial system. These efforts play a crucial role in sustaining confidence and resilience in China's economy amidst ongoing economic challenges and global uncertainties.

