“Airbus Defense and Space” acquires German cybersecurity firm Invodas

(MENAFN) Airbus Defense and Space has announced its intention to acquire Invodas, a German company specializing in cybersecurity and information technology solutions. The European aircraft manufacturer revealed that it has entered into a purchase agreement with Invodas, based in Cologne, Germany. Invodas is renowned for providing cybersecurity solutions to the public sector, particularly in defense and critical infrastructure domains. Notably, the company has received approval from the Federal Office for Information Security as a trusted provider of information technology security services, encompassing areas such as information systems auditing, consulting, and penetration testing.



Invodas, with approximately 250 employees, boasts annual revenues of around 50 million euros (equivalent to $54 million). The company's expertise in cybersecurity and its track record of delivering robust solutions to government agencies and critical infrastructure sectors make it an attractive acquisition target for Airbus Defense and Space. By integrating Invodas into its portfolio, Airbus aims to bolster its capabilities in cybersecurity and expand its offerings in this strategically significant domain.



This acquisition underscores Airbus's commitment to enhancing its position as a leader in the defense and aerospace industries, with a focus on addressing evolving security challenges. The acquisition of Invodas aligns with Airbus's strategic vision of leveraging innovative technologies and partnerships to meet the complex security needs of its customers. Furthermore, by incorporating Invodas's specialized capabilities into its operations, Airbus seeks to strengthen its ability to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to a diverse range of clients across the public and private sectors.



The acquisition of Invodas represents a strategic investment for Airbus Defense and Space, enabling the company to capitalize on the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions in an increasingly digitized and interconnected world. With cybersecurity emerging as a critical priority for governments, businesses, and organizations worldwide, Airbus's acquisition of Invodas positions the company to play a pivotal role in safeguarding critical assets and infrastructure against cyber threats.

MENAFN26032024000045015682ID1108021840