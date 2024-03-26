Haryana Crowned Champions At Sub Junior Nationals

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Establishing their dominance once again in the national circuit, Haryana clinched the team titles in both boys and girls categories with an impressive combined medal tally of 19 at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Haryana, the reigning champions in the girls' section, successfully defended their title after finishing on top of the table with 64 points. They won 10 medals, including seven gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Haryana boxers stamped their authority with a dominating display as six out of seven boxers won comfortably with unanimous 5-0 decisions.

Diya (61kg) continued her phenomenal form with a convincing 5-0 win over Delhi's Yashika. She was also adjudged the best boxer for her brilliant outing throughout the tournament.

The other gold medallists for Haryana in the girls' category are Bhoomi (35kg), Nischal Sharma (37kg), Rakhi (43kg), Naitik (52kg), Navya (55kg) and Sukhreet (64kg).

Delhi and Maharashtra finished second and third with 34 and 31 points. respectively, in the girls' section. Boxers from Delhi won one gold, three silver and four bronze medals while Maharashtra ended their campaign with one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

The bronze medallist Hillang (37kg) of Arunachal Pradesh secured the Most Promising Boxer award in the girls' category.

Haryana boxers showcased their might in the boys' category as well, winning nine medals, including six gold, two silver and one bronze medals, to secure the first position with 62 points.

Uday Singh led Haryana's domination with a 5-0 victory in 37kg against S Sujith of Tamil Nadu. Nitin (40kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg), Naman (58kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) also won their respective finals to give Haryana a perfect end to their impressive campaign.

Uttarakhand finished second with 34 points (three gold and three silver medals) followed by UP at third position with 29 points (one gold, three silver, one bronze medal).

UP's Bhavya Pratap, who defeated Haryana's Siddhant in the boys' 61kg final, bagged the best boxer. On the other hand, Vishu Pal (35kg) was awarded the most promising boxer award in the boys' category for his standout performance in the tournament.

The tournament witnessed the participation of 612 boxers, including 337 boys and 275 girls.