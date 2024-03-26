Wall Street indexes fall amid holiday calm, Fed comments await

(MENAFN)

In a shortened trading week due to holidays, major indices on Wall Street experienced declines as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials and inflation data. Boeing, however, saw an uptick in its shares following the announcement of its CEO's planned departure by the year's end. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated by 65.36 points, or 0.17 percent, closing at 39,410.54 points. Similarly, the Standard & Poor's 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index also recorded losses, falling by 14.66 points (0.28 percent) to 5,219.52 points and by 93.52 points (0.57 percent) to 16,335.30 points, respectively.



Across the Atlantic, European stocks maintained stability at the onset of the truncated workweek, influenced by the ongoing holidays. Investors weighed significant gains driven by signals from major central banks indicating a leaning towards monetary easing. The European STOXX 600 index experienced a marginal decline of 0.02 percent from the unprecedented high it had reached the previous week. Despite this slight dip, gains in the travel and entertainment sectors offset losses in the retail sector.



Goldman Sachs revised its projections for the European STOXX 600 index upward, from 510 to 540 points by the year's end. This adjustment reflects the investment bank's optimism regarding potential improvements in economic growth and the anticipated easing of monetary policies. The revised forecast implies a prospective increase of approximately 6.0 percent from the index's close on Friday, which stood at 509.64 points.



As markets navigate through the holiday period and await key developments, including comments from Federal Reserve officials and inflation data, investor sentiment remains influenced by both domestic and international factors. The resilience of European stocks amidst the holiday lull underscores the significance of central bank signals and economic indicators in shaping market dynamics and investor confidence.

