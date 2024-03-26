Hong Kong Tmtplaza Blends Artistic Elements Creating A 7-Meter-Tall Giant Easter Egg And 18 Oversized Easter Eggs

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2024 - This Easter, tmtplaza, under the Hong Kong Sino Group, has become a hotspot for holiday activities, blending art and illustration elements to present a series of exciting events, allowing everyone to experience the unique atmosphere of Easter in Hong Kong!



tmtplaza collaborated with illustrator Isabel Tong to combine elements of Tuen Mun with a whimsical and humorous style, creating a 7-meter tall inflatable Easter egg to spread joy during the festival.

tmtplaza has collaborated with local illustrator Isabel Tong to create a 7-meter-tall inflatable Easter egg. With her signature whimsical and humorous art style, vibrant colors, and integration of Tuen Mun elements, the egg showcases various landmarks, including the tmtplaza shopping mall, the picturesque Gold Coast Hotel and Dolphin Square, the revered Tin Hau Temple, and the Tuen Mun Chek Lap Kwok Tunnel Road connecting the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau area. This initiative aims to deepen the understanding and appreciation of Tuen Mun among both local residents and visitors.

Furthermore, tmtplaza has partnered with six primary schools in the Tuen Mun district for community collaboration, supporting students' artistic development. A total of 600 students participated in the design process, and 18 outstanding artworks has been transformed into 1.8-meter-tall Easter eggs, which are displayed on the third floor of tmtplaza, showcasing students' creative imagination.



tmtplaza encourages artistic development by showcasing 18 outstanding enlarged Easter egg created by primary school students from Tuen Mun District in the 'Easter Egg Art Gallery'

In addition to the artistic elements, during the four-day Easter holiday from 29th March to 1st April, tmtplaza will host a large-scale anime toy event and an egg-hunting challenge, among other traditional holiday games. These activities aim to bring joy and a sense of childlike wonder to both adults and children, providing a wonderful holiday experience for residents and visitors alike!

tmtplaza