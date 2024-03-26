Gold prices settle amid focus on US inflation data

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, gold prices remained relatively stable, confined within a narrow range, as investors directed their attention towards forthcoming US inflation data. This data, scheduled for later in the week, is anticipated to provide further insights into the timing of the US central bank's first interest rate cut of the year.



In spot transactions, gold settled at USD2,170.59 per ounce as of 03.10 GMT, while US gold futures experienced a slight decline of 0.2 percent, reaching USD2,171.20 per ounce. Kyle Rodda, a financial markets analyst at Capital.com, noted the absence of significant catalysts, suggesting that the market is currently in a consolidation phase following a period of robust rally. Rodda highlighted the upcoming release of the US personal consumption expenditures index as a potential determinant of the market's next direction. He emphasized that any indications of a sustained slowdown in inflation within the United States could alleviate concerns of rapidly accelerating prices or, at the very least, stabilize them at elevated levels, which would be favorable for gold prices.



The recent record levels in gold prices were spurred by remarks from policymakers at the Federal Reserve, who signaled their intention to implement interest rate cuts totaling three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024. Despite recent readings indicating higher inflation, the Fed's commitment to rate cuts has bolstered confidence in the precious metal as a hedge against inflationary pressures.



As investors await the upcoming inflation data, the trajectory of gold prices remains dependent on market perceptions of inflation trends and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions. Continued vigilance over economic indicators and central bank announcements will likely shape investor sentiment and influence gold's price movements in the near term.

