Organized by Echolade, a brand of Pulse Radar Limited Recognizing outstanding companies

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2024 Organized by Echolade, a brand of Pulse Radar Limited , the Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 (APEA Award 2024) Presentation Ceremony was successfully held on 21 March 2024 at the Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel. The event celebrated the remarkable contributions and accomplishments of companies and organizations from various industries, and was attended by representatives of the award winners and distinguished VIP guests.







APEA Award 2024 highlights

Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 (APEA Award 2024)

Organized by Echolade, a brand of Pulse Radar Limited, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award aims to encourage outstanding businesses and community leaders across different sectors to uphold their innovative spirit and steer their industries forward through top-notch products and services. It also provides an opportunity to showcase to the public the business acumen of local entrepreneurs and their continuous commitment to the community, all while acknowledging their endeavours and achievements.

This year's APEA Award garnered an overwhelming response from a diverse range of industries, such as asset management, real estate, investment, insurance, accounting, legal, Web3 and digital assets, healthcare and beauty, construction, manufacturing, trade, education, food and beverage, marketing, creative media, language services, human resources, ESG, retail and travel. A total of 13 companies were selected as winners from a pool of numerous participating organizations by a panel of professional judges with an emphasis on 'Corporate Management and Administration', 'Creativity In Products and Services', and 'Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)'. The award recognizes Hong Kong and APAC corporations that have made commendable contributions to Hong Kong amid a challenging economic environment, affirming their accomplishments. To elevate the grandeur of the occasion, Mr Jude Chow, Deputy Chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Industry (FHKI) and Founder & CEO of AEL (International Holdings) Limited, was invited to be the guest of honour at the award ceremony. The event was also supported by Platinum Sponsor - Mergon Creative Limited .

Winners of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 (in alphabetical order)

Company

Award

AB Capital Investment Limited

Most Outstanding Asset Manager of the Year

Algogene Financial Technology Company Limited

Most Outstanding Algo Trading Platform of the Year

Capstone 72

Most Outstanding Overseas Property Investment Agency of the Year

Combined Women's Specialist Clinic

Most Outstanding High-end Gynaecological Medical Centre of the Year

Dermamier Skin & Laser Centre

Most Outstanding Skin Treatment Centre of the Year

IX Capital International Limited

Most Outstanding Index Company of the Year

New Concept Travel

Most Outstanding Travel Agency of the Year

OptiFocus Technology Co., Limited

Most Outstanding Green Energy Company of the Year

Original Intention Hong Kong

Most Outstanding Women's Health Supplements Provider of the Year

Poi Studio

Most Outstanding Creative Studio of the Year

Telefield Medical Imaging Limited

Most Outstanding Medical Imaging Technology Firm of the Year

The Meliora Group Limited

Most Outstanding Recruitment Agency of the Year

Wowwowtank Co Limited

Most Outstanding Advertising Agency of the Year



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Pulse Radar Limited and Echolade With over a decade of industry experience, Pulse Radar Limited is a Hong Kong-based public relations and media company. It was founded by seasoned marketing and media professionals who aim to provide an online and offline marketing and promotional platform for SMEs and start-ups in Hong Kong. Pulse Radar appreciates and acknowledges the entrepreneurial spirit of local business leaders and their long-standing commitment to the community.

With this in mind, Pulse Radar launched Echolade and the Enterprise Achievement Award to share the inspiring stories of businesspeople with every Hong Kong citizen, thereby promoting their entrepreneurial journey and fostering their business development. In line with the post-pandemic business landscape, the Echolade Award aims to facilitate knowledge sharing across all business sectors and provide inspiration for everyone. Echolade regularly organizes large-scale events, including award ceremonies and business leader meetings, to honour outstanding enterprises. This platform enables individuals from different backgrounds to network and explore business opportunities.

