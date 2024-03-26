Eid Gift Guide Fragrance Edition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This Eid, elevate your scent game with Amouage and NEST. Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for your family, friends, or even yourself this selection offers a luxurious sensory experience that transcends the ordinary.

Rediscover the Secret Garden Collection with Love Delight

Forming a distinct stylistic profile, Amouage's Secret Garden has been re-imagined to include a brand new composition, Love Delight – a delicious creation that adds an alluring dimension to the quartet's expression of womanhood.

When the scent first reveals its optimistic personality, Ginger and Cinnamon project an effervescent insouciance – a glittering sparkle of joy. Adding to the light-filled effect is tender Rose Water, a material being used for the first time in an Amouage creation. As the perfume offers up further charms, the florals in its heart – Heliotrope, Jasmine and Rose – cast a knowing smile across the brightness of the opening. Finally, three precious absolutes, Vanilla Bean, Cocoa and Rum, unite themselves to Cypriol and the Honey Glazed Pastry accord to add an air of languorous ease, balancing the dazzling, solar elements.

Free-spirited and spontaneous, but also generous and open-hearted, Love Delight is an irrepressible tribute to the woman who seeks and finds all the pleasures life has to offer. It is, as its name suggests, a creation that is both full of love and full of delight.

The new Love Delight retails for AED 1,450 and is available at the Amouage Boutique in Dubai Mall and online at

Balinese Coconut Perfume Oil

Bask on the beach of Bali with this nourishing perfume oil featuring notes of creamy coconut, tropical tiare blossom, and salted musk. Housed in a jewel-like glass bottle featuring a dropper, this new fragrance offers a unique and customizable fragrance experience.

Take a moment for yourself as you massage a few drops of the skin-loving, alcohol-free oil onto your arms, legs, dcollet-anywhere on your body that you want to indulge with nourishing, highly concentrated expression of exquisite fragrance and immerse yourself in the scent of coconut, tropical tiare blossom and salted musk.

The NEST New York Perfume Oil Collection is a completely new and modern way to experience fine fragrance-one that both scents and softens the skin. Each luxurious Perfume Oil blends a pure, single note ingredient harvested from a special region around the globe with nourishing baobab oil for a sensuous formula that simply melts into your skin.

The collection, including the Balinese coconut oil, features five transportive fragrances that take you on a sensorial journey around the world, harvesting a single note ingredient from their respective region.

The Perfume Oils retail (1 fl oz/30ml) at AED 444 / SAR 496 / BHD 47.80 / QAR 419 / KWD 35.50 and are available at all Sephora stores across the Middle East as well as online at







