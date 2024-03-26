Bloomberg Report: Starlink Terminals In High Demand On Black Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews) SpaceX's Starlink touts its high-speed internet as“availablealmost anywhere on Earth,” Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg.

In the real world, its reach extends to countries where ElonMusk's satellite-enabled service has no agreement to operate,including territories ruled by repressive regimes.

A Bloomberg News investigation identified wide-spanning examplesof Starlink kits being traded and activated illegally. How they aresmuggled and the sheer availability of Starlink on the black marketsuggests that its misuse is a systemic global problem, raisingquestions about the company's control of a system with clearnational security dimensions.

Starlink delivers broadband internet beamed down from a networkof roughly 5,500 satellites that SpaceX started deploying in 2019 some 2.6 million customers already, Starlink has the potentialto become a major moneymaker for SpaceX, a company that began asMusk's way to fulfill his dream of exploring Mars and has nowbecome the most important private-sector contractor to the USgovernment's space program and a dominant force in nationalsecurity.

The growing black market for Starlink has emerged in regionswith patchy connectivity, where the allure of high speed,dependable internet in an easy-to-use package is strong forbusinesses and consumers alike.