Bloomberg Report: Starlink Terminals In High Demand On Black Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews) SpaceX's Starlink touts its high-speed internet as“availablealmost anywhere on Earth,” Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg.
In the real world, its reach extends to countries where ElonMusk's satellite-enabled service has no agreement to operate,including territories ruled by repressive regimes.
A Bloomberg News investigation identified wide-spanning examplesof Starlink kits being traded and activated illegally. How they aresmuggled and the sheer availability of Starlink on the black marketsuggests that its misuse is a systemic global problem, raisingquestions about the company's control of a system with clearnational security dimensions.
Starlink delivers broadband internet beamed down from a networkof roughly 5,500 satellites that SpaceX started deploying in 2019 some 2.6 million customers already, Starlink has the potentialto become a major moneymaker for SpaceX, a company that began asMusk's way to fulfill his dream of exploring Mars and has nowbecome the most important private-sector contractor to the USgovernment's space program and a dominant force in nationalsecurity.
The growing black market for Starlink has emerged in regionswith patchy connectivity, where the allure of high speed,dependable internet in an easy-to-use package is strong forbusinesses and consumers alike.
MENAFN26032024000195011045ID1108021744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.