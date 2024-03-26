European stocks near record highs as investors bet on easing monetary policy

(MENAFN) Today marked the beginning of a holiday week with European stocks experiencing a notable rise, closing near record highs. Investors showed confidence in significant gains, driven by the consistent easing of monetary policies by major central banks. The European STOXX 600 index concluded the day with a 0.1 percent increase, with the energy sector leading the gains with a 0.9 percent rise. Conversely, the media companies sector saw declines, contributing to sectoral variations in performance.



Last week, the Federal Reserve reiterated its plan to reduce interest rates by a total of 75 basis points by the year's end, through three separate 25 basis points reductions. In a surprising move, the Swiss National Bank also announced a 25 basis points cut in borrowing costs. Market expectations now focus on similar actions from other major central banks, including the US Central Bank, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England. Investors anticipate a combined reduction of 75 basis points by the end of the year, distributed across three separate instances of 25 basis points each.



Overall, the STOXX 600 index is poised to achieve quarterly gains of 6.5 percent, mirroring the positive performance observed in the final quarter of 2023. This trend underscores investor optimism surrounding the anticipated easing of monetary policies across global economies, shaping market sentiment and driving stock market performance.

MENAFN26032024000045015682ID1108021737