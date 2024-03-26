Sunstoneâ€Tms Advantages Now Available At Sri Sukhmani Institute Of Management, Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 26 March 2024: Sunstone, India\'s leading higher education service provider with a presence across 15+ cities in 50+ institutions, now offers its benefits to Sri Sukhmani Institute of Management, Delhi, an All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) accredited institute. Sunstone\'s benefits would now be available to students enrolled in SSIMâ€TMs PGDM programme.



The Institute has collaborated with Sunstone to enable students to join industry-centric and employment-oriented courses and succeed in achieving their goals. Furthermore, Sunstone\'s extensive network of 1000+ recruiters will provide students with a vast pool of placement opportunities in leading companies. Sunstone\'s expansion in Delhi, capital of the country, is a response to the city\'s growing status as a hub for higher education. As a result, the city has become a magnet for students from across the states who aspire to pursue higher education.



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ankur Jain, Co-Founder and CBO, of Sunstone, said â€œWe are glad to offer Sunstoneâ€TMs benefits at Sri Sukhmani Institute of Management in Delhi. We aim to provide SSIM students with practical knowledge, exposure to relevant industries, and tech-driven training to make sure they are prepared for the workforce from day one. Sunstone is continuously working towards unleashing the potential of the youth of India by reducing the industry-academia gap in our country.â€



Sunstone offers a curriculum that is tailored to meet the requirements of the industry, providing students with the opportunity to acquire advanced-level certifications, participate in industry-integrated internships and projects, gain valuable IT skills, and build their professional portfolios. Students also receive training on life and soft skills and can access a range of interest-based organizations, sporting and cultural events, student exchange programs, and membership in a dynamic digital community of Sunstone\'s student network. As a result, students receive a more comprehensive and well-rounded education.



On the announcement, Dr. Kanwaljit Singh, Chairman for SSIM, Delhi said, â€œThe collaboration with Sunstone would go a long way in providing global exposure to our students at our institute. We aim to offer a unique opportunity to our students to join courses, which primarily cater to the needs, and requirements of Industry 4.0 in the country. This partnership will also help the SSIM students in getting good placement opportunities. Our programs and Sunstone\'s advantages will together provide students with critical industry-oriented learning thereby ensuring that they have placement assistance and sound career growth.\"



