Asian Countries Applaud UNSG Resolution On Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (KUNA) -- Asian countries on Tuesday applauded the Security Council Resolution that called for a two-week cease-fire in Gaza.

Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said in a statement that immediate implementation of the resolution would taper off hardships of the civilians who have been stranded amid the gunfire exchanges.

He called for unconditional release of the prisoners and providing humanitarian aid without obstacles to the Gazans.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for instant execution of the UNSG resolution and acclaimed the call for immediate and unconditional release of the prisoners.

All UNSG resolutions are compelling by the law, the department said, noting that it was high time to deliver sufficient humanitarian assistance to the civilians in Gaza.

Malaysian Prime Minister Nawar Ibrahim in a statement applauded the UNSG resolution 2278 (2024) regarding Gaza, affirming the dire necessity of relieving the Gazans of the suffering and hardships.

The United States should persuade its ally, Israel, to respect will of the international community, observe the cease-fire and allow entry of aid supplies into the strip. (end)

aib









MENAFN26032024000071011013ID1108021728