Women Support In Favour Of PM Modi, Says UP BJP

Lucknow, March 26 (IANS) The BJP has said that women's support has been in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath because of the women-centric schemes which were being run by the Central and state governments.

A party spokesperson, on Tuesday, said that the trend has been turning stronger after 2017 when the "double engine government' was formed.

"Women play a vital role in deciding the electoral fortunes of the parties. Like always, all the parties are trying to consolidate women voters. But if we look at the voting pattern in the last few elections, the trend has been inclined towards the BJP," the spokesperson said.

The state government is running schemes to cater to women from their birth, to their education and then marriage.

"Many types of schemes are being provided to women to make them self-reliant. Due to better law and order situation in the state, women are now able to live without fear. The state's female labour force participation rate has reached 32.1 per cent. Women who are moving towards security, respect and self-reliance can play an important role in fulfilling PM Modi's resolve of winning 80 out of 80 seats in the state this time," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh has 15.34 crore voters, including 7.17 crore women, who can prove to be a deciding factor.

The spokesperson said that participation of women voters is continuously increasing in the state. At present, the participation of women voters has been very important in supporting chief minister Adityanath to form the government.

In the last few years, the voting pattern in UP has been such that women are voting more than men.

In 2017, 63.31 per cent women voters had voted, whereas in the 2019 Lok Sabha it was 67.18 per cent.

According to an estimate, women voting has increased by 15 per cent in the last three decades. This is a clear indication of the increasing political consciousness among women.