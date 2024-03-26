Raj LS Polls: BJP's Sumedhanand, INDIA Candidate Amra Ram File Nominations From Sikar

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Candidates of the BJP and INDIA bloc on Tuesday filed nominations for the first phse of Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan, which is scheduled on April 19.

BJP candidate Sumedhanand Saraswati filed his nomination from the Sikar Lok Sabha seat in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

Paralympics player Devendra Jhajharia, a BJP candidate from Churu Lok Sabha seat, also submitted his nomination papers to the District Election Officer. Former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, Churu MLA Harlal Saharan, district chief Vandana Arya and former Sadulpur BJP candidate Sumitra Poonia were present with him.

Another BJP candidate from Nagaur, Jyoti Mirdha also filed her nomination papers. She will address an election rally on Tuesday in Nagaur. CM Sharma will also be present on the occasion, said party workers.

INDIA alliance candidate from Sikar Lok Sabha seat and CPM leader Amra Ram also filed his nomination. During this, former CM Ashok Gehlot and CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat were present.

Earlier, Congress had left Sikar seat vacant for CPM for alliance.

Polling in the state will be conducted in two phases.

In the first phase, elections will be held in Jaipur city and Jaipur rural, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Alwar, Dausa, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur and Sikar seats. Voting on these seats will take place on April 19.

Notification for the second phase of the election process in Rajasthan will be released on March 28.

In this phase, elections will be held on 13 seats in the state. Nominations for this phase will be filed from March 28 to April 4, while voting will take place on April 26.

In this phase, elections will be held in Jodhpur, Jalore, Rajsamand, Barmer, Pali, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Banswara, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran seats.