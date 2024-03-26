Israeli Forces Arrest 28 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, March 26 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces initiated a sweeping campaign on Tuesday, conducting raids, searches, and arrests across the occupied West Bank that resulted in 28 arrests.Armed clashes erupted in multiple towns and camps, resulting in casualties among Palestinians.According to a statement from the Palestinian Prisoners Society, detainees were transferred to the occupation security services for interrogation. They were accused of involvement in armed resistance against the occupation forces and settlers.The incursions were primarily concentrated in various governorates of the West Bank, with particular emphasis on camps. The occupation forces carried out extensive raids on numerous homes, conducting thorough searches and causing disruption. Residents were subjected to field investigations following their detention for hours.