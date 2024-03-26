UNDP Concludes SURE Project, Promoting Sustainable Urban Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 26 (Petra) -- The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Jordan on Monday celebrated the conclusion of the Sustainable Urbanization and Resource Efficiency Project (SURE), which was conducted over the past five years at a total cost of $22 million.The project was executed in close collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality and in partnership with various governmental and private institutions. Funding for the project was provided by the Green Environment Facility (GEF).During the closing ceremony, Project Manager Dana Al-Louzi presented an overview of the project's achievements, highlighting its collaboration with stakeholders to establish standardized tools for measuring and reporting on urban development in Amman. She emphasized the project's significant contribution to advancing the UNDP's commitment to sustainable development and addressing the challenges of climate change.The project implemented a range of measures aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and promoting strategic interventions aligned with Jordan's national climate change policy. Notably, it supported Jordan's vision for a low-carbon future and its efforts to fulfill its commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.Key outcomes of the project included the launch of the Urban Observatory platform for Amman City data, developed in partnership with the Greater Amman Municipality, in collaboration with the UN Human Settlements Program, and under the supervision of the C40 Network. This platform will play a crucial role in shaping urban development policies, enhancing municipal services, and formulating the city's climate action plan.Furthermore, the project established guidelines for licensing individuals involved in providing energy efficiency services, in collaboration with relevant regulatory bodies and government agencies. It also implemented energy efficiency measures in government buildings, resulting in significant reductions in carbon emissions.Director of the Environment Program at the UNDP in Jordan, Nidal Al-Ouran, commended the project's contribution to the country's economic modernization efforts. He emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships and collaborative initiatives in achieving sustainable development goals.