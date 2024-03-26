Attack On Dalits In UP’S Bijnor: Mayawati Seeks Action

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 26 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has demanded action against those responsible for bullying Dalit families in Mukhtiyapur village of Najibabad in Bijnor district.

Mayawati, on Tuesday, posted on X about the attack on Dalits, and has demanded strict action from the government.

Mayawati wrote that in the incident, several people were injured in the attack on Dalit families by feudal elements of the Mukhtyarpur village of Najibabad in Bijnor district.

“The government should take strict action against the culprits under the SC/ST Act so that the election environment does not deteriorate. The Election Commission should also take cognisance of this,” she wrote.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday during Holi celebrations when two parties clashed over a minor dispute in the village. Both sides reportedly opened fire and several people were injured. One Pradeep suffered a deep wound on his neck.

Meanwhile, after receiving the information, the police team led by police station in-charge Rajendra Singh Pundir reached the village.

Pundir said that reports have been filed from both parties and additional forces have been deployed in the village.