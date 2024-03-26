White House To Congress: Aid To Ukraine Directly Related To U.S. National Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Administration of U.S. President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to pass a bill to help Ukraine as soon as possible, stressing that the issue is closely related to America's national security.

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre reiterated this on Monday in Washington, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"They (Representatives – ed.) need to move forward. It is about our national security - just as we're talking about aid to Ukraine, but it is also our own national security. It's all connected here," said a representative of the Biden administration.

She emphasized that the best option would be the adoption by the House of Representatives of the bill, which has already passed Senate. And had it been brought up by House Speaker Mike Johnson, the bill would have received overwhelming support, as it did in the Senate, where lawmakers voted 70 to 29 for it.

In that regard, Jean-Pierre emphasized that the administration will encourage Speaker Johnson to do so.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Speaker of the House of Representatives previously stated that the Republicans are preparing another bill that would lay down support for Ukraine in the form of credit in part of the pledged appropriations.