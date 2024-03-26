Russian Kamikaze Drones Attack Kharkiv: At Least Eight Downed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, enemy one-way attack UAVs targeted Kharkiv, where air defense forces shot down eight of them.

No casualties were reported, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , Ukrinform reports.

"One of the drones hit the area outside a non-residential building. Tentatively, no one was killed or injured, only windows got shattered in the building near the impact site," the statement reads.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov noted on Telegram that air defense forces had shot down at least eight enemy drones over Kharkiv region.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions rang out in Kharkiv around 1:00 this night.

