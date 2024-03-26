Russia Keeps Single Warship In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Tuesday, March 26, Russia had one warship on combat duty in the Black Sea. No Kalibr cruise missile carriers were spotted in the area.
That's according to the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
A single Russian Kalibr carrier remains in the Mediterranean Sea, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.
Ukraine intel: Russia's Yamal landing ship suffered critical damage
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 23, three warships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet, three Su-27 aircraft based at the Belbek airfield, workshops of the ship repair, and a military communications hub were disabled or damaged by Ukrainian strikes.
