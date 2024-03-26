Two Occupation Administrations Chiefs From“LPR” To Be Tried For Aiding Enemy - SBU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service forwarded to court criminal cases against“gauleiters” from Kremenna and Novodruzhesk in the occupied part of Luhansk region, who were appointed to positions in occupation administrations.

That's according to the SBU Office for Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrinform reports.

"One of the suspects is a former militant from the cossack terrorist group Vsevelikoe Voysko Donskoe', who is currently the 'head of the administration of the Kremenna district of the LPR'. Another perpetrator is the former mayor of the town of Novodruzhesk (representative of the now-banned 'Opposition Bloc'), who agreed to cooperate with the invaders in order to retain the position of the head of town," the statement reads.

Russia no longer using Crimea Bridge to transport weapons –chief

Both appointees have been charged under Art. 111-1 Part 5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting the enemy).

The SBU completed the investigation into these individuals and forward the indictments to the judicial authorities. They face up to 10 years in prison along with confiscation of property.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU head vowed more special operations targeting Russia before year-end.