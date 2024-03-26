Ukrainian Forces Destroy All 12 Kamikaze Drones Launched By Russia Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed all of the 12 strike UAVs that Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of March 25-26.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 12 Shahed UAVs. All of the attack UAVs were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense forces and assets," the post said.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk clarified that the enemy had attacked Ukraine with drones launched from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) and Russia's Kursk region, as well as with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles fired in the direction of the Donetsk region.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the aerial attack in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.

Photo: 126th Territorial Defense Brigade