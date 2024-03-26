Ukraine War Update: 57 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-seven combat engagements have been recorded on the front lines in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, with Ukrainian aircraft striking nine enemy troop concentration areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on March 26, Ukrinform reports.

Overall, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 59 air strikes and 106 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Enemy air strikes targeted the settlements of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region; Derhachi, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia and Budarky in the Kharkiv region; Makiiivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Druzhba, Pivdenne, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Berdychi, Semenivka, Memryk, Ocheretyne, Umanske, Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Novodanylivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region; Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka and Mykilske in the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled an enemy attack near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and outside Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka and Vesele in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks outside Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Berdychi and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold off the enemy near the settlement of Novomykhailivka, where the enemy made 22 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and southwest of Bilohiria and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy did not abandon the intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro. However, in the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations.

"At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses on Russian manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," the General Staff added.

In the past day, Ukrainian aircraft struck nine areas where the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukrainian missile forces hit an air defense system, an artillery piece, an EW station, a troop concentration area and a UAV control station of the Russian invaders.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine