Russia Hits Bilopillia In Sumy Region With Gliding Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops targeted civil infrastructure in Bilopilla with gliding aerial bombs – a local children's creativity hub and nearly 20 houses were damaged.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Today, the enemy again hit the civilian infrastructure in Bilopillia: an airstrike involved gliding aerial bombs," the message states.

The administration adds that as a result of the shelling, the municipal Center for Children's and Youth Creativity and about 20 households sustained damage. The fire that broke out was promptly put out.

Tentatively, no casualties were reported. All emergency response services scrambled to the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

According to the General Staff, in the past day, the Russians launched four missile attacks and 59 airstrikes, as well as 106 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.