Estonia's Mihkelson Arrives In Kyiv

Ukrinform reported earlier that Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna during his visit to the U.S. declared Estonia's intention to invest more than 3% of its gross domestic product in defense in the next few years.

