Estonia's Mihkelson Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Marko Mihkelson, the head of the Estonian parliament's foreign affairs committee, has arrived in Kyiv.
The Estonian politician announced this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.
"Good morning, Kyiv!" Mihkelson wrote, publishing a selfie at the Kyiv railway station.
Ukrinform reported earlier that Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna during his visit to the U.S. declared Estonia's intention to invest more than 3% of its gross domestic product in defense in the next few years.
Photo: Marko Mihkelson / X
