Aykhan Hajizada: Toivo Klaar Cannot Get Rid Of Biases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Designated European Union Special Representative for the SouthCaucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar cannot get rid ofbiases and only sees the evils in the legitimate discourse aboutthe return of Azerbaijani villages, while totally ignores calls tofight for continuation of illegal occupation in Armenian media,Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada wrote onX, Azernews reports.

“Mr. Toivo Klaar can't get rid of biases and only sees the evilsin the legitimate discourse about the return of Azerbaijanivillages, while totally ignores calls to fight for continuation ofillegal occupation in Armenian media. FYI, the villages are not amatter of territorial dispute,” he wrote.

“Threats against Armenia in Azerbaijani media channels areunacceptable. Genuine negotiations on border delimitation areneeded and all territorial disputes must be settled peacefully andas part of an agreed process,” Toivo Klaar wrote earlier.