Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan Eager To Engage In Talks With China Regarding COP29 Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is eager to engage in talks with China regardingCOP29 issues, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign PolicyDepartment of the Presidential Administration, in an interview withGlobal Times, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan is open to dialogue and engagement with all partieson the fundamental issues of the COP29. The People's Republic ofChina is one of the leading countries in the world. Therefore,having initial consultations and discussions to understand China'sposition in the negotiation process is crucially important for us,"he said.

Hajiyev pointed out that China is a leader in green technologyand Azerbaijan, as a good friend, appreciates the progress Chinahas made in a short period of time in achieving important goalsrelated to green transition and technologies.

"Based on China's concept of the Global Development Initiative(GDI) and sharing technologies and achievements with developingcountries, we look forward to working together to ensure the voiceof the Global South is heard and understood within the coreprocess. These are the initial areas in which we want tocollaborate with our Chinese partners and other partners as well,"the official said.

He also noted that hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan and receivingsupport from the international community once again demonstratesthe respect and confidence that the international community has forAzerbaijan.

"Assuming the chairmanship and effectively hosting COP29 is asignificant achievement and a particular deliverable forAzerbaijan. It presents both a challenge and an opportunity for thecountry," Hajiyev added.