Seven Iranian Militia Fighters Killed In Suspected U.S. Airstrikes In Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Mac 26 (NNN-SANA) – Seven Iranian-backed militia fighters were killed, in suspected U.S. strikes on Iranian targets in eastern Syria, before daybreak today, a war monitor reported.

A series of explosions rattled Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour, coinciding with the presence of unidentified drones flying overhead.

The blasts were accompanied by intensified airstrikes targeting military installations belonging to the Syrian army and Iranian-backed militias in several cities, including al-Bukamal, al-Mayadeen, and the eponymous provincial capital of Deir al-Zour, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog group said, it could not confirm the party responsible for the airstrikes, saying, they could be conducted by the U.S. military with possible involvement of Israel.

The observatory said, a commander was killed in the attack, without identifying him.

The Syrian government and Iranian authorities have not immediately commented on the reported airstrikes, or the drone presence, but opposition activists suggested, the airstrikes were carried out by U.S. forces.

The United States has repeatedly targeted Iranian sites in eastern Syria amid its escalating tension with Iran in the region.– NNN-SANA