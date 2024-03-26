U.S. Opposes Attack On Rafah, Says To Israeli Occupation Min

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 26 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Tuesday Washington's opposition to any ground attack on Rafah amid increasing disagreements between the U.S. administration and the Israeli occupation due to the war in Gaza.

The spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, said that this came during the meeting between Secretary Blinken and the Israeli occupation's Defense Minister, Yair Golan, who is currently visiting Washington.

Secretary reiterated the United States' opposition to a major ground operation in Rafah that would further jeopardize the welfare of the more than 1.4 million Palestinian civilians sheltering there.

The Secretary also underscored that alternatives exist to a major ground invasion that would both better ensure Israel's security and protect Palestinian civilians.

Secretary Blinken also discussed the need to immediately surge and sustain additional humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza.

As Rafah represents a fundamental point of contention between Washington and the Israeli occupation amid escalating disagreements due to the war in Gaza and the ongoing series of killings and starvation carried out by the occupying forces.

Earlier today, the United States allowed the adoption of a resolution in the United Nations Security Council calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and did not use its veto power against the draft resolution, sparking harsh criticism from the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation, Benjamin Netanyahu.

As Netanyahu abruptly canceled a planned visit by a delegation of senior officials to Washington this week to discuss the attack on Rafah following the international resolution.

The resolution presented by the ten non-permanent members of the Council, including Algeria, received support from 14 members, with the United States abstaining from the vote. (end)

