General Presidency Of Haramain .. Tireless Efforts To Serve Visitors In Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Esmairan

JEDDAH, March 26 (KUNA) -- The General Presidency of Haramain (GPH) has been providing services to facilitate umrah (mini pilgrimage) for visitors through tireless and continues efforts since the beginning of Ramadan to provide the best means of care for the Holy Mosque's visitors.

The GPH facilitates the experience of visitors to the Two Holy Mosques, provides a comfortable and suitable environment for the visitation, and provides a range of services designed to facilitate the experience of worshipers.

As part of the GPH efforts to serve the pilgrims during Ramadan, it joined hands with the competent authorities to harness all capabilities to prepare the entrances and corridors leading to the Kaaba and Tawaf space.

The GPH prepared the entire Tawaf space by allocating many entrances and doors leading to the Tawaf, the most important of which are King Abdulaziz Gate, King Fahad Gate, Umrah Gate and Bab Sl-Salam's gate, as well as allocating a number of doors for services and emergencies.

A range of services for people with disabilities was also provided to facilitate their experiences, such as designated praying areas, guidance services in sign language, in addition to tracks designated for vehicles and wheelchairs for people with disabilities and the elderly, as well as providing translation service for Friday sermons in sign language for people with hearing disabilities.

Among the services provided is issuing fatwas and answering questions regarding rituals in particular and Islam in general. A number of cabins distributed around the holy site in order to help the visitors and answer questions and educate people regarding umrah rituals.

Guidance services were provided at the Holy Mosque through 22 locations, which also includes a 24-hour cultural services in more than 50 languages, as well as providing translation services and live broadcasting of lessons in several languages.

The GPH also provided brochures in different languages, which contain a set of links (barcodes) to access electronic services provided for languages and translation, in addition to multilingual digital interactive maps.

The digital interactive map allows you to know all the facilities provided by the GPH, the gates, library, toilets, guidance offices, vehicles and wheelchair services, escalators, elevators, field clinics and bridges.

A wheelchair pushing service around the clock was also provided at multiple entrances and free wheelchairs for the elderly and disabled people are available.

Regarding digital services, the Manarat Al-Haramain is a digital platform for broadcasting sermons, lessons and lectures from the haram in Makkah that allows Muslims around the world to follow these services online.

This platform includes various services such as answering religious inquiries and browsing the Holy Quran in several languages, which provides Muslims with a convenient way to benefit from religious services and provides the latest technologies to facilitate the process of learning the Holy Quran.

GPH also provided a service for children's bracelets in order to prevent children from wandering around and getting lost and provide comfort and safety for their families during their visit. (end)

fn













MENAFN26032024000071011013ID1108021505