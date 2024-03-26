               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ramadan Celebration: Fusion Of Tradition And Modern Charm


3/26/2024 5:09:23 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Islam Abdulfattah

(photo feature) CAIRO, March 26 (KUNA) -- Every Ramadan, Egyptians eagerly compete to adorn the streets, homes, shops, and cafes in celebration of this holly month. While lanterns and crescent moons were traditional decoration that symbolize the arrival of Ramadan, these traditions have diversified and evolved in recent years. They now include modern lighting forms, colorful "Khayamiya" fabrics and beloved traditional Ramadan characters that appeal to people of all ages, enriching the festive atmosphere. (end) asm

