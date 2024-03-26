Ramadan Celebration: Fusion Of Tradition And Modern Charm

(photo feature) CAIRO, March 26 (KUNA) -- Every Ramadan, Egyptians eagerly compete to adorn the streets, homes, shops, and cafes in celebration of this holly month. While lanterns and crescent moons were traditional decoration that symbolize the arrival of Ramadan, these traditions have diversified and evolved in recent years. They now include modern lighting forms, colorful "Khayamiya" fabrics and beloved traditional Ramadan characters that appeal to people of all ages, enriching the festive atmosphere. (end) asm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.