Senegal's New President Promises Reconciliation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, March 26 (KUNA) -- Senegal's new president Bassirou Diomaye Faye announced in his first media appearance after the preliminary results declaring his lead in the elections pledged commitment to promote national reconciliation and fighting corruption.

In a statement to the Senegalese News Agency, Faye said that he promised national reconciliation, rebuilding institutions, fighting corruption and improving the economic and social level of the population.

Faye vowed to overcome the crisis in Senegal due to the postponement of the elections which led to protests and multiple imprisonment if he was elected as president, and he assured the international community that Senegal will remain a safe and reliable ally.

He concluded his statement to the Senegalese News Agency by praising the current Senegalese president Macky Sall for holding a transparent and democratic elections, which led to ensuring results recognized by all parties.

President Sall had congratulated Faye on winning the elections from the first round after preliminary results and said that it is a win for the Senegalese democracy.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, 44, member of the opposition party " PASTEF" headed by Ousmane Sonko, whose candidacy for the presidency was rejected by the Constitutional Council because there was a court ruling against him, so Faye, who was in prison alongside Sonko, replaced him before they were released under a presidential pardon. (end)

