Bridge In Baltimore Collapses -- CNN

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 26 (KUNA) -- A bridge in the State of Baltimore collapsed early on Tuesday when a ship rammed into it, the CNN reported. The 1.6-mile-long Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after the large vessel crashed into it, the CNN said citing the Maryland Transportation Authority. Traffic was hifted to other routes and there was yet no word on casualties. (end) amm

