Met Predicts Wet Spell From March 27 In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weatherman on Tuesday forecast“widespread” light to moderate rain/snow/thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir on March 27 and 28.
In a statement, Meteorological Department Office here forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of very light rain and thunderstorms at one or two places during the next 24 hours.ADVERTISEMENT
On March 29, the MeT said, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at isolated places.
From March 30-31, the office said, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow is expected at a few places.
Meanwhile, night temperature recorded an increase at most places barring Srinagar and Kupwara, a MeT official said, as per news agency GNS. Read Also Rains Lash J&K Plains, Gulmarg Among Upper Reaches Receive Fresh Snowfall Marching Backwards? Kashmir's Higher Reaches Receive Fresh Snow
He said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 5.4°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.4°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 4.4°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.7°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.6°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal, the official said.
Kupwara town recorded a low of 3.3°C against 3.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.8°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.4°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 16.6°C and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 9.2°C, Batote 10.6°C and Bhaderwah 8.0°C, he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN26032024000215011059ID1108021500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.