Lg Electronics Keeps Food Cool And Clothes Clean With Exciting Ramadan Promotions

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Advanced LG technologies and exceptional savings aim to make Ramadan celebrations more delightful and stress-free for customers across the region

DUBAI, March 26, 2024 – As families in the Gulf focus on family gatherings and spiritual activities during the holy month of Ramadan, LG Electronics (LG) is delighted to announce special offers on its range of washing machines and refrigerators. With an emphasis on enhancing home comfort and convenience during this auspicious time, LG's promotions are designed to make everyday tasks easier and more enjoyable for households.

During this Ramadan season, customers can save up to 25% on selected washer dryer combos, including the innovative 10/7 kg LG VIVACE equipped with AI DDTM technology and Smart LG ThinQTM for wi-fi control and Smart DiagnosisTM. The AI DDTM feature intelligently detects the weight and softness of fabric, optimizing washing motions for the best fabric care. Additionally, LG SteamTM technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, providing a clean and hygienic laundry experience for families.

For those seeking larger capacity solutions, LG offers a substantial AED1,000 discount on the 20/12 kg LG washer and dryer, featuring TurboWashTM technology for quick 29-minute cycles, energy efficiency, and superior washing performance. The innovative 6Motion Direct Drive system ensures gentle fabric care while delivering ultra-clean results, supported by two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors for enhanced durability and quiet operation.

In the refrigeration segment, LG presents exclusive savings of up to AED1,800 on the Slim Fit 423L LG InstaViewTM French Door Fridge. This cutting-edge appliance boasts LINEARCoolingTM for stable temperature control, DoorCooling+TM for rapid and even cooling, Hygiene FRESH+TM for air purification, and ThinQTM for smart diagnostics and Wi-Fi control, ensuring freshness and convenience for Ramadan meal preparations.

Additionally, customers can enjoy special discounts on the side-by-side 530L LG French Door Fridge, featuring soft LED panel lighting and multiple cooling air vents for optimal food preservation throughout the holy month, proving a perfect opportunity to upgrade home appliances and create memorable moments with LG.

For more information and to explore the full range of Ramadan offers, visit



