Man Beaten To Death During Holi Celebrations In UP Village

(MENAFN- IANS) Bareilly, March 26 (IANS) A man was beaten to death during Holi celebrations in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, said police on Tuesday.

Family members alleged that some people from the locality committed the crime due to old rivalry.

According to the police spokesman, the 35-year-old man, identified as Surajpal, is a resident of Itaua Sukhdevpur village and was murdered on the day of Holi.

Surajpal's elder brother said that while playing Holi, Surajpal had a fight with Lakhpat Singh.

The dispute escalated due to an old rivalry between the families. With the help of his associates, Dharmendra, Dinesh and others, Lakhpat attacked Surajpal with bricks and iron rods.

Surajpal was seriously injured and his family members took him to the hospital in an ambulance, where he died.

The police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Surajpal's family members have filed a complaint demanding action against the attackers.