Over 800 Challans Issued For Drunken Driving On Holi: Delhi Police

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Police have issued over 800 challans for drunken driving on the occasion of Holi celebrations across the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the data shared by traffic cops, a total of 824 individuals have been challaned for drunken driving, and 1,524 challans have been issued to the violators for driving or riding on a two-wheeler without a helmet on the day of Holi.

“Further, 1,241 other individuals were also prosecuted for other offences like tinted glass, triple riding, driving without seat belts, etc,” the data stated.

A senior traffic police officer said that statistics have also revealed a notable decline in road accidents on Holi 2024 compared to the previous year, attributable to the strict enforcement and deterrent effect of prosecution.

“On analysis and comparison of accidents that took place on the day of Holi in the years 2023 and 2024, it has come out that only 11 accidents have been reported this year as compared to 24 in the previous year, leading to a smaller number of fatalities in the current year. This has become possible due to the robust measures implemented by the Delhi Traffic Police during the festival,” said the official.

Throughout the day during Holi celebrations, Delhi Traffic Police had deployed additional personnel across key junctions and thoroughfares, equipped with breathalysers and conducting rigorous checks on motorists.

The crackdown specifically targeted individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and those neglecting to wear helmets, two prevalent factors contributing to road accidents.