Leadership Boost: Waaree Solar Americas Inc. Appoints Mr. Gordon Brinser as COO

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26th March 2024 — Waaree Solar Americas Inc., a player in the solar energy industry is planning to manufacture solar PV modules in the US and a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited, India’s largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gordon Brinser as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). He has extensive experience and has been working towards advancing US manufacturing capabilities.

In his role as COO, Mr. Brinser is expected to play a significant role in leading Waaree Solar Americas Inc's operational functions, and executing strategic initiatives to enhance the company's market position.

"The solar sector is an evolving market with the potential for significant and rapid growth in the coming years. This is the time to engage in this industry and contribute to moulding its future direction. I am extremely happy to be a part of Waaree Solar Americas Inc. and look forward to contributing to the company's mission of providing sustainable energy solutions." said Mr. Gordon Brinser, COO, Waaree Solar Americas Inc.



Formerly the Vice President of Operations at EnerSys, Mr. Brinser managed manufacturing sites, working towards aligning operations and the implementation of LEAN manufacturing programs. His appointment signifies a pivotal step forward for Waaree Solar Americas Inc. in the renewable energy sector.







