Kangaroo Kids Inspires Joyful Learning among 7500+ Toddlers with Colourful Holi Celebrations

Bengaluru, March 26, 2024: Kangaroo Kids International Preschool, India's No. 1 Premium International Preschool Brand, where early education exceeds global standards and young minds are nurtured through an International Curriculum, embraced the spirit of Holi, the festival of colours. With joyous celebrations across 100+ centres, engaging 7500+ students, the aim of the festivities was to instill young minds with the essence of unity, creativity, and cultural heritage, fostering a vibrant environment for learning and growth.



Celebrating Holi with toddlers holds immense significance as it introduces them to the rich tapestry of Indian culture while encouraging sensory exploration and social interaction. Kangaroo Kids International Preschool recognises the importance of such cultural celebrations in early childhood development and is dedicated to providing immersive opportunities that resonate with their philosophy of helping children discover and soak in new experiences.



Through its Holi celebrations, Kangaroo Kids International Preschool achieved a harmonious blend of fun-filled activities and meaningful learning experiences. The mini Holi carnival, a highlight of the event, welcomed parents and children to partake in a colourful extravaganza featuring music and dance performances, interactive games, and traditional storytelling sessions. Emphasising sustainability, the carnival promoted the use of natural colours and organised workshops on natural dye-making, fostering eco-consciousness among children. Other engaging activities included collaborative rangoli making, where toddlers collaborated to create vibrant patterns using safe, non-toxic coloured powders or flower petals and a storytelling puppet show, which offered a whimsical yet educational journey into the legends and significance of Holi.



Sibi Fakih, Head of Curriculum Development, Kangaroo Kids, expressed her delight at the success of the Holi celebrations, stating, "At Kangaroo Kids International Preschool, we believe in nurturing a sense of wonder and curiosity in our young learners. Through our vibrant Holi festivities, we aimed to create memorable experiences that not only celebrate our cultural heritage but also foster creativity, collaboration, and environmental consciousness. Seeing the sheer joy and enthusiasm on the faces of our toddlers as they immersed themselves in the festivities reaffirms our commitment to providing holistic education that inspires a lifelong love for learning."



For the past 30+ years, Kangaroo Kids International Preschool has been dedicated to providing enriching experiences that inspire joyful learning and holistic development among toddlers, setting a benchmark for global standard of early childhood education.







