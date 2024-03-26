OIC Expresses Its Deep Concern over the Boat-sinking Incident Carrying Rohingya Refugees

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 25 March 2024



The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses its deep concern over the reports of the wooden boat with an estimated 151 Rohingya refugees on board that capsized near the west coast of Aceh in Indonesia on 20th March 2024. It extends its profound sympathy to the families of the victims.

The OIC expresses its appreciation to the Indonesian authorities and local communities for their life-saving efforts in rescuing refugees from the capsized boat and for their proactive response that demonstrates a commitment to upholding the principles of humanity and solidarity during times of crisis.

The OIC also calls upon the international community to support the efforts to address the root causes of the Rohingya predicament and all necessary steps to tackle this unfolding humanitarian crisis. �

