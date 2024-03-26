HID Recognized for Its Design Expertise as Bahrain’s ePassport Wins Multiple Prestigious Awards

(MENAFN- Proglobal) March 26, 2024 – HID, the pioneer in trusted identity solutions, has recently achieved global recognition for its Bahrain ePassport project, clinching several top honors. These include the distinguished London Design Awards, the High Security Printing Award, and the iF Design Award. This suite of praises reinforces HID's leadership in security design, showcasing its innovative approach to integrating cutting-edge security features with aesthetic and cultural elements.

Craig Sandness, Senior VP and Managing Director for Citizen Identity at HID, shares, "Our design philosophy is centered around seamlessly weaving security into the fabric of the document's design. The Bahrain ePassport is a prime example of this approach, where innovation meets artistry. This is not just our success; it's a shared victory with our Bahraini partners, local artists, and calligraphers. Together, we've crafted a document that is as secure as it is symbolic of Bahrain's rich heritage."

The Bahrain ePassport, celebrated for its innovative design, marks a milestone in document security by introducing the world's first document-embedded hashtag, #teambahrain. This feature is more than a nod to digital savviness; it's a strong symbol of national unity and a testament to HID's ability to integrate modern digital elements with traditional security measures.

HID's work on the Bahrain ePassport has been recognized across several categories in the London Design Awards, including Gold awards in Service Design for Government, Cultural, and Best User Experience categories, underscoring the project's excellence in functionality, cultural sensitivity, and user engagement. The High Security Printing Award for Best New ePassport for EMEA and the iF Design Award in the Publications and Communications category further validate HID's skill in creating secure, user-centered design.

The collaboration between HID, Bahraini authorities, and local artisans highlights HID's commitment to incorporating local culture into its security designs. This partnership approach not only enriches the document's aesthetic appeal but also enhances its acceptance and significance among citizens, demonstrating HID's leadership in creating identity solutions that respect and celebrate cultural heritage.

"As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Bahrain ePassport, we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation," adds Sandness. "We invite governments and organizations worldwide to join us in this journey of creating secure, innovative solutions that pave the way for the future of identity documentation."





MENAFN26032024007398015993ID1108021441