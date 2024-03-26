Driving Innovation Forward: Gingo Partners Invites Visionaries to Dubai's VC Weekend April 25-26

(MENAFN- Grechka media) (Dubai, 25th of March) – Venture capitalists, business angels, and tech enthusiasts are invited to participate in VC Weekend 2024, a vibrant two-day event aimed at fostering community, exchanging valuable insights, and showcasing promising startups from across the region. Organized by Gingo Partners, this annual event, now in its third edition, promises an immersive experience from April 25th to April 26th, 2024.



With a mission to deepen understanding of Middle Eastern venture capital ecosystem trends, VC Weekend 2024 offers attendees a unique opportunity to engage in curated investor dinners, networking roundtables, business talks, market analytics sessions, and witness top startups pitch their innovative ideas. The keystone event will take place at the 25 Hours Hotel DWTC on April 26th.



"We are excited to bring together venture capital professionals, tech founders, and other stakeholders for VC Weekend 2024," said Maria Ivanova, Co-Founder at Gingo Partners. "Our goal is to facilitate meaningful discussions and connections that contribute to the growth of the Middle Eastern venture capital ecosystem."



VC Weekend has previously featured participation from market leaders including Hub71, Plug and Play, Dubai Future District Fund, Magnitt, EdVentures, Startupbootcamp, Modus Capital and others, who recognize the importance of the event in driving innovation and collaboration in the region.



With esteemed industry leaders and visionaries eager to share their insights and experiences, this year's event is poised to inspire and empower attendees like never before. From seasoned venture capitalists to trailblazing tech founders, the diverse range of speakers ensures a wealth of knowledge and perspectives that will enrich discussions and drive collaboration throughout the conference.





