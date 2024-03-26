Zara Larsson takes center stage at Global Village: A night of Pop sensation

(MENAFN- currentglobal) UAE, Dubai, March 25, 2024 – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the latest world-class performance by globally renowned pop sensation, Zara Larsson on April 18 at 8 PM.

Singer and songwriter Zara Larsson first gained national fame in Sweden for winning the 2008 season of the talent show Talang, at the age of 10. Ever since, Larsson has made her mark on the pop scene, emerging as a global superstar with billions of streams, myriad of multiplatinum certifications, and a massive international fan base.

With chart-topping hits and a captivating stage presence, Zara Larsson has solidified her position as one of the most dynamic performers in the music industry today. From her famous singles like "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You" to her latest releases, Zara Larsson continues to captivate audiences with her powerhouse vocals and infectious energy.

Guests can expect an exhilarating show filled with signature hits, as well as surprises that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Zara Larsson’s concert marks the last in Global Village’s Season 28 concerts series that are included in the price of the entry ticket.







