UN Security Council hails Qatar’s diplomatic initiatives regarding ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has lauded the diplomatic initiatives spearheaded by Qatar, in conjunction with the United States of America and Egypt, aimed at quelling the aggression in Gaza, securing the release of all hostages, and enhancing the delivery of aid to civilians amidst the dire humanitarian crisis and the looming threat of famine in the region.



The UNSC expressed its commendation through a resolution ratified on Monday, which was introduced by non-permanent members of the council. The resolution called for an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.



This recognition underscores the collaborative efforts undertaken by key stakeholders to address the escalating tensions and alleviate the suffering endured by civilians in Gaza. Qatar, the United States, as well as Egypt have played pivotal roles in facilitating dialogue and negotiation processes aimed at de-escalating the conflict and promoting stability in the region.



The UNSC's acknowledgment of Qatar's diplomatic endeavors underscores the significance of multilateral cooperation in addressing complex geopolitical challenges and advancing peace-building initiatives. By highlighting the contributions of Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, the resolution underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement and dialogue in resolving conflicts and fostering sustainable peace.

